Fort Walsh National Historic Site

Amid rolling prairies at the eastern edge of the Western Block is this interesting historic site. Established in 1875 and operational for eight years, this outpost had a small yet significant role in the history of the west. After the battle of Custer's Last Stand, Chief Sitting Bull and 5000 of his followers arrived in the area. The local mounties moved their headquarters to Fort Walsh and maintained peaceful relations with the Sioux while they remained in Canada.