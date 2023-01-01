Frank Slide Interpretive Centre

This excellent museum overlooks the Crowsnest Valley and helps put a human face on the tragedy of the Frank landslide. Displays bring mining, the railroad and the early days of this area to life; kids will enjoy having things to pull, push and jump on, as well as puzzles and other interactive activities. There's also a fantastic film dramatizing the tragic events of 1903. Trails from the museum take you out over the slide site itself.

Most of the staff can trace their roots to the area and thus have a personal connection to the slide. You'll find it 1.5km off Hwy 3 and 27km east of the BC border.