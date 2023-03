Shubenacadie, or simply 'Shube,' 35km south of Truro off Hwy 2, is best known for this wildlife park. It's the place to commune with Nova Scotia's native fauna: moose, porcupines, timber wolves, lynx, bobcats, cougars, black bears and bald eagles. Contained within large enclosures, the animals were mostly born in captivity, but a few have been rescued from private ownership as 'pets' and thus cannot be released into the wild.