Grassy Island Fort National Historic Site

An interpretive center on the waterfront tells the story of ruined Grassy Island Fort, which lies just offshore and can be visited by boat until 4pm. In 1720 the British built the fort to counter the French, who had their headquarters in Louisbourg, but it was totally destroyed in 1744. Among the ruins is a self-guided hiking trail with eight interpretive stops explaining the history of the area. The boat to Grassy Island departs from the center upon demand, weather permitting.