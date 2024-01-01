Royal Canadian Artillery Museum

Manitoba

On CFB Shilo, an active military base a 15-minute drive east of Brandon, the Royal Canadian Artillery Museum displays uniforms, guns, ammunition and 60-plus vehicles dating from 1796 through to the Cold War, plus a ball gown once worn by Queen Elizabeth II, and explores 12,000 years of Manitoba's military history. Sadly, there's no hands-on cannon demonstration.

