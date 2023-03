The almost 500,000-year-old Grotte de St Elzéar is one of Québec's oldest caves. You descend into the cool depths (bring warm clothes) and view the stalactites, stalagmites and moon milk (a mysterious, semi-liquid deposit found in caves). In July and August, four daily tours are offered between 8am and 3pm; check website for details and for reduced tour hours in June and September. Book English tours in advance.