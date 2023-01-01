Aulavik National Park

This seldom-visited park has the world's largest concentration of musk ox, as well as tundra and archaeological sites. This is true Arctic wilderness, with zero infrastructure. Contact Parks Canada in Inuvik for details about visiting, as they run summer trips here. You can also come independently by chartering a flight with Kenn Borek Air (www.borekair.com) in Inuvik, but still have to register and pay the fees at the Parks Canada office.