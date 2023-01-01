Sirmilik National Park

Pond Inlet is the base for visits to this spectacular park, a breeding ground for countless seabirds including the planet's largest flock of snow geese. The park has three main areas: Bylot Island, a glacier-draped bird sanctuary; Oliver Sound, a fjord with exciting canoeing; and Borden Peninsula with its striking hoodoos (eroded red sandstone towers). Sirmilik's logistics are challenging, so most people choose to go on some kind of tour. Contact the Pond Inlet parks office for info and to register.