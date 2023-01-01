Qausuittuq National Park

The name means 'Where the Sun Doesn't Rise' – appropriate for a location that sees several months of total darkness each year. Encompassing over 11,000 sq km of pristine arctic wilderness, including some frozen islands and the snow-covered mountains and cliffs of the northern half of Bathurst Island, it is home to the endangered Peary caribou, polar bears and other wildlife. Accessible from early June until late September, the park is accessed by charter flight from Resolute; register with Parks Canada.