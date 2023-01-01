Reynolds-Alberta Museum

Over a hundred mint-condition vehicles are on display in this huge museum, beginning with a 1910s horse-drawn carriage and taking you through to 1950s vehicles at a drive-in, where you can watch vintage cartoons. Exhibits change, but check out the 1940s multi-peds, 1930s service station, 1910 Flying Merkel motorbike and the Model T Ford. When you're done, catch a lift in a classic car to the hangar out back, which is filled with vintage airplanes.

The museum also hosts a few shindigs, such as the History Road Festival in June and the Harvest Festival in September.