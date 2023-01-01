Parc National d’Opémican

This 252-sq-km park, where Lake Temiskaming divides the provinces of Québec and Ontario, has two main sectors: Pointe-Opémican to the south and Rivière-Kipawa to the north. The majority of the park's facilities are located at Pointe-Opémican, which is a good spot to head out onto the lake by kayak, canoe or paddleboard. You can also tour several restored historic buildings, including a 1905 forge offering a multimedia experience enabling you to watch a virtual blacksmith at work.

The main bridge providing access to the Rivière-Kipawa sector was washed away in a 2019 storm. Check with the park office for an update before heading to this part of the park.