Musée National

Yaoundé

Located in a grand white 1930s villa – a former presidential palace – the museum provides a thorough, if overpriced, trip through Cameroon's history. Guides in each room are eager to show you every artefact, the most interesting of which are the tribal objects from around the country, including garments and drums.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Musée de la Blackitude

    Musée de la Blackitude

    0.26 MILES

    If time is short, give the overpriced National Museum a miss, and take a passionately well-informed tour (French only) of this private collection. It’s a…

  • Mefou National Park

    Mefou National Park

    16.69 MILES

    A 45-minute drive south of Yaoundé, Mefou is run by Ape Action Africa, an organisation established to protect primates in Cameroon. Well-informed guides…

  • Nôtre Dame Cathedral

    Nôtre Dame Cathedral

    0.29 MILES

    The honking of Yaoundé's traffic merges with the sound of prayer and song at Nôtre Dame Cathedral. It's a bold triangular building, consecrated in 1955,…

  • Marché Central

    Marché Central

    0.39 MILES

    The market is housed in a dramatic brutalist building in central Yaoundé, with towering floors of fabric and garment sellers and a bank of tailors. It can…

  • Place de l'Indépendance

    Place de l'Indépendance

    0.85 MILES

    A dramatic expression of independent Cameroon, this huge square is fronted by Yaoundé's Hôtel de Ville (town hall) and edged by flower beds and proudly…

  • Musée d'Art Camerounais

    Musée d'Art Camerounais

    4.08 MILES

    At the Benedictine monastery on Mt Fébé, north of Yaoundé's city centre, the Musée d'Art Camerounais has three exhibition rooms with an impressive…

  • Afriland First Bank

    Afriland First Bank

    0.85 MILES

    Africa First Bank is a highlight of Yaoundé's Place de l'Indépendance, with its colourful mosaics depicting tribal figures and Egyptian scenes, and a…

