Musée des Arts et Traditions Bamoun

Cameroon

LoginSave

Located in the Village des Artisans, this small museum houses a private collection of art and historical artefacts.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Palais Royal

    Palais Royal

    0.76 MILES

    The must-see attraction is the sultan's palace, home to the 19th sultan of the Bamoun dynasty. It has a fascinating, well-organised museum providing great…

  • Grande Mosquée

    Grande Mosquée

    0.84 MILES

    The octagonal tower and green domes of the mosque are a landmark at the centre of Foumban.

View more attractions

Nearby Cameroon attractions

1. Palais Royal

0.76 MILES

The must-see attraction is the sultan's palace, home to the 19th sultan of the Bamoun dynasty. It has a fascinating, well-organised museum providing great…

2. Grande Mosquée

0.84 MILES

The octagonal tower and green domes of the mosque are a landmark at the centre of Foumban.