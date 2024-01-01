Located in the Village des Artisans, this small museum houses a private collection of art and historical artefacts.
Musée des Arts et Traditions Bamoun
Cameroon
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.76 MILES
The must-see attraction is the sultan's palace, home to the 19th sultan of the Bamoun dynasty. It has a fascinating, well-organised museum providing great…
0.84 MILES
The octagonal tower and green domes of the mosque are a landmark at the centre of Foumban.
