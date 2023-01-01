Sveti Sofronii Vrachanski Ethnographical & Revival Complex

This interesting museum complex consists of four National Revival–era buildings displaying traditional costumes, instruments, toys, domestic interiors and silk-weaving apparatus. There's also a collection of vintage vehicles, including a sleigh and 19th-century carriages. The gardens are free to wander around in; buy a ticket at the Vaznesenie School building and ask them to open the other buildings for you.

Also accessible from the gardens is the Sveti Vaznesenie Church, which holds a particularly fine collection of 18th- and 19th-century icons, some by Zachary Zograf, and all labelled in English.

The ethnographic complex is in the southern end of the centre, about 200m northeast of the Historical Museum across pl Hristo Botev.