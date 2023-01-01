This regional historical museum traces the history of the town and surrounding area from Thracian and Roman times through to the 19th century. The pride of the collection is the Rogozen Treasure, a collection of more than 100 Thracian silver jugs and plates that were discovered accidentally by a local farmer in 1985. Also here are neolithic clay idols, Roman pottery and displays relating to local hero Hristo Botev. The 17th-century tower outside doubles as the museum's souvenir shop.

To find the museum, walk south (towards the gorge) to pl Hristo Botev and look for a small red-brick tower.