Zlatnite Mostove is a spray of large boulders – a 'stone river' – that runs down a slope from an altitude of about 1700m down to 1350m. The name, which translates to 'golden bridges', refers to the colour of lichen that grows on the stones. The boulders and green areas make for a popular sunbathing and picnicking spot. Hike up from near the Boyana Church. A taxi from the centre of Sofia will cost about 22 lv one way.

The boulder trail is a relatively rare geological phenomenon that dates from the Ice Age.