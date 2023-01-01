Preobrazhenski Monastery

Outstanding clifftop views compete with murals by renowned painter Zahari Zograf at this serene monastery, 7km north of Veliko Târnovo. It was officially founded in 1360, though its origins extend 200 years earlier. Like many Bulgarian monasteries, it was destroyed under Ottoman rule. Rebuilt in 1825, its Zograf murals (painted 1849–51) include a wheel of life and menacing scenes between demons and sinners. It was spared annihilation by a 1991 landslide (note the boulders either side of the church).

Bus 10 from Veliko Târnovo passes the monastery; disembark at a turn-off on the road headed to Ruse. From here it’s a shady, uphill 3km walk. A taxi from Veliko Târnovo costs about 6 lv one way.

If there's no one around, pop your 2 lv donation into the tin in the church.