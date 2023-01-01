The broken remains of a Roman 'victory city', built in AD 110, cover this isolated site, 20km north of Veliko Târnovo. Nikopolis-ad-Istrum's foundations were laid by Emperor Trajan after a successful battle against the Dacians. Destroyed by Slavs in the late 6th century, the city experienced a brief period of resettlement in the 9th century, after which it slumbered for centuries. Its ruins, including streets, towers, gates, a city square and town hall, were discovered in 1871.

If driving from Veliko Târnovo, head north towards Ruse and take the signposted turn-off to the left (west) after about 20km. This access road is rough in parts.

By bus, take the same northerly route and dismount at the turn-off to Nikyup; from there, it’s a 4km signposted walk. By taxi from Veliko Târnovo, the journey costs roughly 15 lv each way.

Nikopolis-ad-Istrum's best surviving artefacts are displayed in Veliko Târnovo’s Archaeological Museum.