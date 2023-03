Somewhere between an open-air museum and a shoppers' paradise, this handicrafts complex exhibits marvellous examples of traditional Bulgarian woodcarving, carpet weaving and jewellery across nine halls. The woodcarvings are especially exquisite, from elaborate, undulating floral designs to detailed biblical scenes. A large souvenir shop holds a range of take-home handicrafts, from fragile painted eggs to scarves and wooden icons.

It's 500m north of Troyan Monastery, along the main road.