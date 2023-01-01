Why do cats in Gabrovo have no tails? For the rather peculiar answer, you'll have to visit the House of Humour and Satire, a temple to the region's absurdist humour. Rib-ticklers are at the expense of Gabrovians' reputedly ingenious and penny-pinching ways, and this fun museum emblazons some of the best jokes on the gallery walls (with translations in English).

While the lower floor is dedicated to jokes, the upper rooms have rotating displays of graphic and poster art.

Gabrovo is equidistant between Veliko Târnovo and Kazanlâk, and the Humour House is a fun way to break up the journey.