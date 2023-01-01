Founded in the 14th-century, Cherepish Monastery was torched, toppled and rebuilt repeatedly during the Ottoman period. Like many other monasteries, it was used by rebels as a hiding place before and during the Russo-Turkish War (1877–78). The museum displays icons and has Bulgarian-language books about the monastery and local history. There's basic guesthouse accommodation (per person 20 lv) if you want to stay.

The poorly signposted monastery is about 30km southeast of Vratsa on the Mezdra–Zverino route. Buses from Sofia heading toward Mezdra, Vratsa, Montana or Vidin pass the monastery; disembark at the Zverino turn-off and walk west 6km. If driving from Sofia, the most aesthetically appealing approach is the slower but scenic road through the stunning Iskâr Gorge, via Novi Iskâr.