The Archaeological Museum houses an impressive array of locally excavated Roman and Slavic artefacts, housed on two floors and helpfully signposted in English. Highlights include a rebuilt-to-scale Roman chariot (the original fittings are in a glass case) on the ground floor, and a stunning collection of gold and silver coins that go back to the time of Alexander the Great.

The museum also organises group tours (minimum of five people) to the nearby Roman tomb of Durostorum (Silistra's Roman name). The tomb dates from the turbulent 4th century and is noteworthy for its remarkable frescoes, depicting the master and his wife, who were buried here, as well as their servants. Tours are infrequent and must be booked in advance at the museum.