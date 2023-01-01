Ivanovo Rock Monastery

This nonworking monastery, a Unesco World Heritage site, is situated in a cave about 40m above ground at an isolated spot 4km from the village of Ivanovo. Built during the 13th century, it houses 14th-century murals, including a Last Supper scene, which are regarded as some of the finest in Bulgaria. It’s accessible by car, or on foot (30 minutes), from the village.

The monastery complex is located 20km south of Ruse near Ivanovo within the Rusenski Lom Nature Park. Trains run between Ruse and Ivanovo (seven daily, 3 lv, 30 minutes). Taxis from Ruse can run you there and back for 37 lv (including wait time).