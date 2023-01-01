Basarbovo Rock Monastery

This towering monastery, about 12km south of Ruse near the village of Basarbovo, is the country's only working rock monastery. Established some time before the 15th century, the complex has been much restored and extended over time. Visitors can explore a rock-carved church with colourful icons and a little museum.

The monastery is accessible from Ruse by infrequent bus or by car (follow Hwy 501 south out of Ruse, watching for signs for the monastery turn-off near Basarbovo). Private taxis make the trip from Ruse for 26 lv return.