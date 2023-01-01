Marvellous Bridges

Four kilometres north of Rodopi village Zabardo, karst bridges sculpted by the Erkyupryia River set photographers' hearts fluttering. With their tallest arch an impressive 45m high, these natural bridges perfectly frame the surrounding spruce forests. To get here, take the narrow road towards Zabardo, which branches 17km west from route 86; it's a 30km drive from Chepelare. The road can be dangerous after rain, during poor weather and in winter.