Historical Museum

Larger and much better presented than many of Bulgaria's regional museums, this multifloor exhibition space preens from a steep hill behind Smolyan's civic centre. The ground floor displays Palaeolithic artefacts and Thracian weaponry, with a Thracian helmet and doe-headed bronze lamp among its standout artefacts. The upper floors feature whimsically arranged folk costumes, Rodopi weaving and woodcarving, and fantastically hairy kukeri outfits (worn at New Year celebrations). No photography allowed.