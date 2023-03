This small museum doesn't always hold to the posted hours, but if you catch it open you'll find artefacts going back to the town's Thracian, Greek and Roman past. There's information here on a cataclysmic earthquake that struck in the 1st century BC and sent half of the ancient city to the bottom of the Black Sea. The museum is located 500m southeast of the centre along the road to the beach (look for a small turn-off after the underpass).