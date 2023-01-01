As well as faithfully representing 19th-century design styles within its walls, Daskalov House contains the fascinating Museum of Woodcarving and Icon Painting. There are magnificent examples of the Tryavna school of woodcarving, including a re-created workshop. The superb carvings within the 1808 mansion are the result of a fierce competition between two craftsmen, Ivan Bochukovetsa and Dimitar Oshanetsa. Note the 'July sun', a starburst carved in the wooden ceiling, that won the contest.