Museum of Folk Craft & Applied Arts

One of Bulgaria's most engaging folk-art attractions, this museum displays a colourful range of traditional pottery, along with kukeri costumes, woolly masks and sequined garb designed to scare away evil spirits during end-of-winter village rituals. Spread across two floors (the upper level featuring a stunning carved ceiling), the exhibitions feature plenty of English-language detail about Troyan's 1911-founded pottery school and village traditions.

You'll learn interesting nuggets, such as what the father of a dishonest bride could expect to be served the morning after her wedding night…