Neolithic Dwellings Museum

This two-room museum displays the remains of an 8000-year-old Stone Age house, once 7m in height, along with interesting details on how Bulgarians from the 6th millennium BC lived. Jewellery, tools and household items are exhibited, some of which – such as enamelled animal-headed vessels – are astonishingly detailed for their age. To find the museum, enter the hospital gates and walk straight through the complex to an outdoor staircase, which leads to the museum.

Make your language known to museum staff when you arrive, as they can lend guidebooks about the museum artefacts.