Geo Milev House-Museum

Set around a garden, this house-museum contains manuscripts and paintings by locally born Milev (1895–1925). After suffering injuries in WWI, including the loss of one eye, Milev wrote poetry dealing with social issues, such as Septemvri about the September 1923 agrarian revolution. Milev's politics led to his work being confiscated. He was arrested, put on trial and then kidnapped by the police and murdered.

Contemporary artists also sell their work in the museum, which has a relaxing cafe in the garden courtyard.