About 13km along a winding road north of Shipka village is the Shipka Pass. Almost 1000 steps lead to the top of Mt Stoletov (1326m), dominated by the impressive, 32m-high Freedom Monument. It was built in 1934 as a memorial to more than 7000 Russian troops and Bulgarian volunteers who died in the Battle of Shipka Pass, which culminated in August 1877. The fighters successfully repelled numerous attacks by around 27,000 Turkish soldiers.

To reach the pass from Kazanlâk or Shipka, take a bus to Haskovo, Gabrovo or Veliko Târnovo and ask the driver to let you off at the Shipka Pass (Shipchensky prokhod).