One of Bulgaria's few remaining Ottoman citadels overlooks Lovech from a steep hill, enveloped by a bend in the Osȃm River. Extensive ruins of mortar and crushed limestone walls, dating to between the 8th and 10th centuries, spread across the 1200-sq-metre site. Its major points of interest are an 8m-high main gate and the remains of an early Byzantine domed basilica. Paved pathways lead around the site and give inspiring views across the hills.

From Varosha, it’s a 10- to 15-minute uphill walk.