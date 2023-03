A touch of Florence in the heart of Bulgaria, this covered bridge is the only such structure in the Balkans. Renowned Bulgarian architect Kolyu Ficheto masterminded the bridge, with stone foundations and wooden buildings, between 1874 and 1876. A fire in 1925 destroyed the wooden parts, but faithful reconstruction in the spirit of Ficheto's original began two years later. Today this dark wooden bridge is packed with craft and art shops, as well as cheap souvenirs and snacks.