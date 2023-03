It's worth peeping inside this beautifully preserved white and navy building, a throwback to Bulgaria's Revival, now filled with handicrafts and locally made jewellery. Yes, they hope you'll buy a trinket or two, but there's no hard sell and it's an atmospheric spot to try traditional 'sand coffee' with a bite of lokum (rose candy; 1.20 lv).

It's opposite Sveta Bogoroditsa Church.