Sveti Arhangeli Mihael Church

This stone church, built between 1847 and 1849, is now a memorial to the horrific Ottoman massacre of insurgents and their families, who were walled up here during the April 1876 uprising. Many committed suicide to avoid being slaughtered or imprisoned. Inside you'll see a sarcophagus and a haunting statue, illustrating the terrible fate of Perushtitsa's rebel fighters. Access is via an entrance ticket to Perushtitsa's Historical Museum; staff will open the church door for you.