The rust-red ruin of a late Roman church creates an enigmatic silhouette in the fragrant meadowlands outside Perushtitsa, 20km southwest of Plovdiv. The modern visitors centre tells the story of this rare brick construction, dating to the 5th century, while wooden walkways allow access to its skeletal remains, where you can glimpse faint frescoes. The ruin is 2km north of Perushtitsa town; you'll need your own vehicle to visit.