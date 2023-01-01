Chateau Euxinograde

Located about 2km south of Sveti Konstantin, along the main road to Varna, the 90-hectare Euxinograde complex boasts a 19th-century palace featuring elaborate period furnishings, botanical gardens with rare plants, and the wine collections of Prince Ferdinand and Tsar Boris III, which include a Chateau Margaux from 1904. Guided tours (in Bulgarian) are conducted three times daily. The complex also includes a winery with tastings (though the minimum number of participants is seven). Book tours and tastings in advance by email.

The winery is known for good whites and a French-style brandy, Euxignac.