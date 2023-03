The diverse collection here includes valuable remnants from excavations carried out at the nearby Kibela (Cybele) Temple (referred to at the museum as the 'Temple of the Pontic Mother of Gods'), which dates back to the 3rd century BC and was buried in an earthquake 1500 years ago. It was discovered only in 2007 during construction of a hotel. There is also Roman statuary and medieval pottery, with lots of helpful signage in English.