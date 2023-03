One of the largest caves in Bulgaria, with a total length of about 3km, the Magura is known for the size of its stalagmites and stalactites, as well as surviving cave art going back several thousand years. Bring sturdy walking shoes and a jacket as the temperature inside remains a chilly 12°C year-round. The cave is 20km north of Belogradchik, near Rabisha village. If approaching from Vidin, head south on E79, watching for the turn-off to Magura Cave and Kladorub.