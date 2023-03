The massive Belogradchik sandstone and limestone rock formations cover an area of around 90 sq km and tower over the town. The rocks, standing up to 200m high, were sculpted over millions of years by natural compression. Several hiking trails of varying difficulty lace through the rocks. The tourist information centre has a map of the routes.

The 'Monks', the 'Bear', the 'Shepherd Boy' and 'Adam and Eve' are just some of the named formations.