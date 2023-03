The five chambers in Arbanasi's oldest surviving church are covered in kaleidoscopic frescoes (dating between 1632 and 1649), featuring a pantheon of saints and moving depictions of Mary and Christ. Lower walls depict grisly scenes of hellish damnation – though Christ himself is shown beaming lost souls out of the mouth of the Beast. Don't miss the wooden iconostasis, intricately carved by Tryavna-school artisans.