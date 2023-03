One of Brazilian wine's big guns, Valduga has R$20 tastings (five wines) in its wine shop or tasting-and-tour combos almost hourly from 9:30 to 4:30pm (to 3:30pm Sun). Of the five pousadas on the property (doubles from R$396), Identidade and Leopoldina boast the most impressive vineyard views.

Well-trained wine experts roam the extensive shop, if you have questions.