Parque Estadual do Jalapão

Jalapão State Park is a 34,000-sq-km area in far eastern Tocantins, combining cerrado vegetation, hills, caves, crystalline rivers and springs, 40m-high sand dunes, waterfalls, freshwater bathing spots, odd rock formations, quite a range of wildlife – including anteaters, armadillos, macaws and rheas – and very few people. Jalapão Extremo arranges multiday tours of the park, including transport, hotels, food and guide services. The best season to explore Jalapão is the dry season from May to September.