The stunning white church of NS de Nazaré (1837), perched on the hill near the entrance to the lagoon, is the town's focal point. From this strategic spot you can survey the long, empty beaches, the lagoon and the mountains beyond. The Mass held here on September 7 and 8 attracts around 150,000 pilgrims, second only to the NS de Nazaré celebrations of Belém (in Brazil's northern state of Pará).