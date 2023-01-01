For spectacular views all the way to Rio and the Baía de Guanabara, climb Pico da Caledônia (2310m), a popular local launching site for hang gliders. It’s a 6km uphill hike from the Alto do Cascatinha neighborhood; local buses marked Cascatinha-Interpass (R$4.20, 15 minutes) can drop you at the trailhead. Alternatively, with a 4WD vehicle, you can drive the absurdly steep, rugged approach road. Either way, the final summit climb is via a 650-step staircase (ID required for access).