Take a break from the beach and head into the forest to Vila Rosa, a beautifully restored cocoa farm. Guided tours take visitors around the plantation to see the collection, fermentation and drying of cocoa beans, then into the chocolate factory to taste the final product. The farm is located 20km from Itacaré: the best way to arrive is to make a reservation on Vila Rosa's shuttle, which leaves Itacaré between 9am and 10am.

Have a coffee in the charming cafe, go for a dip in the stone pools, or take a kayak out on the reservoir. You can even stay the night in one of five guest rooms in the old colonial manor (rooms from R$225).