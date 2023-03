Charter a trip to this 913 sq km park, located about 65km from mainland Brazil, to experience the natural splendors of the Atlantic ocean. Flocks of busy seabirds and tight-knit pods of humpback whales can be seen as they stop near the islands within the boundaries of the park to rest during their migrations between June and October. The park can only be reached by boat, but there are many tour operators that run excursions.