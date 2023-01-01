Spanning over a 10,000 sq km, Floresta Nacional de Tefé can be visited through various community-based tours. Most begin with a long boat ride across Tefé lake to small riverside communities within the reserve. Depending on the season, you'll have a chance to see and learn about essential activities like farinha (flour) production, açaí processing, Brazil nut collection and bee-keeping. Hike through the forest to encounter huge tropical trees and hopefully some monkeys and other wildlife.

Meals are prepared in the communities, and overnight trips can be arranged. Prices for the tour are a bit steep (per person per day R$300 to R$600, less per person for groups of four or more) but it’s clear the communities are trying hard to make ecotourism work.