Housed in a curious white tubular structure near Palacio Araguaia, the Memorial Coluna Prestes tells the life story of Captain Luis Carlos Prestes, who led 1500 rebel soldiers against the military dictatorship in 1924. The 25,000km march lasted three years and is credited with helping bring democracy to Brazil, especially its long-isolated interior.
0.16 MILES
Built on the only hill in town, the state capitol building looks over the plaza and Palmas itself. The lobby has huge colorful mosaics and, in one corner,…
0.21 MILES
Palmas' main cathedral has a modern look, with a low sloping exterior and a long interior nave. It lacks the gravitas of Brazil's older houses of worship,…
0.35 MILES
Tocantins' state legislature meets in this boxy yet lofty structure, with high brick and concrete spires holding up a latticework roof. It's interesting…
