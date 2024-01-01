Memorial Coluna Prestes

The Amazon

Housed in a curious white tubular structure near Palacio Araguaia, the Memorial Coluna Prestes tells the life story of Captain Luis Carlos Prestes, who led 1500 rebel soldiers against the military dictatorship in 1924. The 25,000km march lasted three years and is credited with helping bring democracy to Brazil, especially its long-isolated interior.

  • Palacio Araguaia

    Palacio Araguaia

    0.16 MILES

    Built on the only hill in town, the state capitol building looks over the plaza and Palmas itself. The lobby has huge colorful mosaics and, in one corner,…

  • Cathedral

    Cathedral

    0.21 MILES

    Palmas' main cathedral has a modern look, with a low sloping exterior and a long interior nave. It lacks the gravitas of Brazil's older houses of worship,…

  • Asemblea Legislativa

    Asemblea Legislativa

    0.35 MILES

    Tocantins' state legislature meets in this boxy yet lofty structure, with high brick and concrete spires holding up a latticework roof. It's interesting…

